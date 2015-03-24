STOCKHOLM, March 24 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Tuesday a bigger fiscal first-quarter pretax profit than expected and said sales so far in March were up 9 percent.

The Swedish company said pretax profit grew to 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($551 million) in the three months to the end of February from a year-earlier 3.49 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a profit of 4.4 billion.

H&M said in a statement the strong dollar would affect the company's sourcing costs going forward.

($1 = 8.5268 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)