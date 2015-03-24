UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, March 24 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Tuesday a bigger fiscal first-quarter pretax profit than expected and said sales so far in March were up 9 percent.
The Swedish company said pretax profit grew to 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($551 million) in the three months to the end of February from a year-earlier 3.49 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a profit of 4.4 billion.
H&M said in a statement the strong dollar would affect the company's sourcing costs going forward.
($1 = 8.5268 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.