STOCKHOLM Feb 16 Budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz reported on Monday a 14 percent year-on-year increase in January sales, its fourth consecutive month of double-digit local-currency growth.

That matched analyst expectations in a Reuters poll and a preliminary figure disclosed by the company on Jan. 28.

Fast-expanding H&M is the world's second-biggest apparel retailer after Zara owner Inditex. January is the second month of Swedish H&M's fiscal first quarter. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)