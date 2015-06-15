UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, June 12 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales increased 10 percent in May in local currencies, beating a forecast of 8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net sales in March through May, H&M's fiscal second quarter, totalled 45.9 billion crowns ($5.58 billion), up from a year-ago 37.8 billion and above a forecast 44.7 billion.
H&M is due to publish its full fiscal second-quarter earnings report on June 25.
($1 = 8.2239 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources