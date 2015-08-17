STOCKHOLM Aug 17 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday a 16 percent year-on-year rise in July sales in local currencies, above expectations.

It was the 10th consecutive month of double-digit growth.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 12-percent rise in July, the second month of its fiscal third quarter.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)