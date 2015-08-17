UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Aug 17 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday a 16 percent year-on-year rise in July sales in local currencies, above expectations.
It was the 10th consecutive month of double-digit growth.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 12-percent rise in July, the second month of its fiscal third quarter.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.