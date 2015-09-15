STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales rose 1 percent in August in local currencies from a year earlier, lagging a mean forecast for a 6 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"Sales in August were negatively affected by the unseasonably warm weather in many of the H&M group's large markets in Europe," H&M said in a statement.

Net sales in June through August, H&M's fiscal third quarter, totalled 46.0 billion crowns ($5.57 billion), up from a year-ago 38.8 billion and just above the mean forecast for 45.8 billion.

H&M is due to publish its full fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Sept. 24.

($1 = 8.2578 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)