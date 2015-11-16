UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Nov 16 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a 12 percent year-on-year rise in October sales in local currencies on Monday, just below expectations.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 13 percent rise in October, the second month of its fiscal fourth quarter.
H&M, which trails Zara owner Inditex, said the total number of stores amounted to 3,807 on 31 October 2015 compared to 3,437 on 31 October 2014. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.