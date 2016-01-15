STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Friday sales rose 10 percent in December in local currencies from a year earlier, above a mean forecast for an 8 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.

December is the first month of H&M's fiscal 2015/16 year.

H&M, which is due to publish its fiscal 2014/15 earnings report on Jan. 28, did not comment on the figure. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)