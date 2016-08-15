UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Aug 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday sales rose 10 percent in July in local currencies from a year earlier.
The increase in July, the second month of H&M's fiscal third quarter, was above a mean forecast for a 9 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Johannes Hellström)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources