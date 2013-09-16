UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Like-for-like sales in Aug +4 pct vs consensus +3 pct
* Total including new stores +14 pct vs consensus +13 pct
* Q3 sales 32.0 bln SEK vs consensus 31.8 bln SEK (Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 Fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday sales at stores open at least a year rose a slightly more-than-expected 4 percent in August, the biggest rise in eleven months.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3 percent rise in local currencies.
Total sales in August - the final month of H&M's fiscal third quarter - were up 14 percent in local currencies, above a forecast of 13 percent.
Net quarterly sales, excluding sales tax, totalled 32.0 billion Swedish crowns ($4.9 billion), compared with a forecast of 31.8 billion and up from a year-earlier 28.8 billion.
Clothing retailers have had tough times in Europe as consumers have been reluctant to spend in the face of economic uncertainty.
H&M saw sales in stores open a year or more fall each month from October 2012 through March this year. Like-for-like sales have stabilized since then, although they fell again unexpectedly in July.
H&M, which makes most of its sales in Europe, did not comment on the figures. It said it had 2,964 stores on Aug. 31, up from 2,629 a year earlier.
H&M shares are up 11 percent this year, outperforming larger rival Inditex whose shares are up 4.3 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 10 percent.
($1 = 6.5678 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources