STOCKHOLM, April 16 Swedish budget fashion giant H&M said on Monday that sales at stores open a year or more rose 16 percent in local currencies in March, higher than a forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 12.4 percent.

Total sales during the month rose 26 pct.

"Sales in March were positively affected by, among other things, favorable weather and a positive calendar effect," the company said in a statement.

"These factors will have a very negative effect in April."

H&M said late in March that total sales in the period up to March 27 had risen 22 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.