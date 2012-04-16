UPDATE 1-Edmunds sees U.S. Feb auto sales down 1 pct vs year ago
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM, April 16 Swedish budget fashion giant H&M said on Monday that sales at stores open a year or more rose 16 percent in local currencies in March, higher than a forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 12.4 percent.
Total sales during the month rose 26 pct.
"Sales in March were positively affected by, among other things, favorable weather and a positive calendar effect," the company said in a statement.
"These factors will have a very negative effect in April."
H&M said late in March that total sales in the period up to March 27 had risen 22 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
OTTAWA, Feb 23 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday discussed cooperation along the countries' shared border, Trudeau's office said in a statement that did not give details.
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.