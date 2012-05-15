STOCKHOLM May 15 Swedish budget fashion giant
H&M said on Tuesday sales at stores open a year or more
dropped 10 percent in local currencies in April, right in line
with a Reuters poll forecast.
Overall sales eased one percent from a year earlier compared
with a mean forecast for no change.
In March, same-store sales spiked 16 percent and total sales
26 percent on the back of warm weather and calendar effects. H&M
has cautioned that colder temperatures and fewer shopping days
would have a very negative effect in April.
