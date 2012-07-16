STOCKHOLM, July 16 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-largest apparel retailer, said on Monday annual sales growth at stores open a year or more was flat in June, at 3 percent in local currencies, lagging a Reuters poll forecast for a 5 percent rise.

Total sales in May, the first month of the Swedish budget fashion firm's fiscal third quarter, were up 13 percent from a year earlier compared with a mean forecast for a 14 percent increase.

In May and in the fiscal first half of the year, like-for-like sales were up 3 percent, and total sales 12 percent.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)