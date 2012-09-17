UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-largest fashion retailer, said on Monday sales at stores open a year or more shrank 4 percent in local currencies in August, well below a Reuters poll forecast for 1 percent growth.
"It was primarily the extreme heat wave in a number of European markets in August that affected sales negatively," H&M said in a statement.
Total sales in August, the last month of the Swedish budget apparel firm's fiscal third quarter, were up 6 percent from a year earlier, lagging the mean forecast for an 11 percent increase.
Turnover in the full June-August quarter grew 7 percent from a year earlier to 28.8 billion crowns ($4.40 billion), undershooting expectations for a 9 percent rise to 29.5 billion Swedish crowns.
H&M's regular quarterly earnings report is scheduled for Sept. 27.
($1 = 6.5419 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources