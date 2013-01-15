(Corrects dateline to Jan 15 from Jan 14)

STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Tuesday a smaller-than expected 2 percent drop in December sales at stores open a year or more.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 4 percent like-for-like sales drop.

Total sales in December, the first month of the Swedish budget apparel firm's fiscal year, were up 8 percent from a year earlier in local currencies, beating a forecast for a 5 percent increase.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)