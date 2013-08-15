STOCKHOLM Aug 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday its sales in stores open at least a year were down 1 percent in local currencies in July, undershooting expectations.

The mean July forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1 percent rise from a year earlier.

Total sales in the month - the second of H&M's fiscal third quarter - were up 9 percent in local currencies, against a forecast for a 10 percent rise.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)