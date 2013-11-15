STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Friday its sales in stores open at least a year rose around 1 percent in October, in line with expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 0.5 percent rise in local currencies.

H&M only gives a whole number for the percentage increase or decrease.

Total sales in October were up 11 percent in local currencies, just above a forecast of 10 percent. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)