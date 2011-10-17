STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Swedish budget fashion group
Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST) posted on Monday a 7 percent drop
in sales at established stores in September, roughly in line
with forecasts.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 6 percent
in like-for-like sales. Estimates for the decline were in a 5-7
percent range.
Total turnover -- including newly opened stores -- rose 3
percent in local currencies versus the poll average of a 2.8
percent rise. H&M had previously said that total sales grew 3
percent in the Sept. 1-27 period.
H&M sales from comparable stores were flat in August compared
with a year earlier.
(Reporting by Veronica Ek)