STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Swedish budget fashion group Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST) posted on Monday a 7 percent drop in sales at established stores in September, roughly in line with forecasts.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 6 percent in like-for-like sales. Estimates for the decline were in a 5-7 percent range.

Total turnover -- including newly opened stores -- rose 3 percent in local currencies versus the poll average of a 2.8 percent rise. H&M had previously said that total sales grew 3 percent in the Sept. 1-27 period.

H&M sales from comparable stores were flat in August compared with a year earlier. (Reporting by Veronica Ek)