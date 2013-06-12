STOCKHOLM, June 12 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday its sales in stores open at least a year were flat in May, marginally undershooting expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1 percent rise in local currencies.

Total sales in the month - the last month of H&M's fiscal second quarter - were up 9 percent in local currencies, below a forecast 11 percent.

Net quarterly sales totalled 31.6 billion crowns ($4.8 billion), against a forecast 32.2 billion. ($1 = 6.5872 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)