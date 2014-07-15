STOCKHOLM, July 15 Swedish budget fashion firm Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday its sales rose 12 percent in June in local currencies, beating a forecast of 10 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The world's second-biggest fashion reatiler after Inditex said sales in June, the first month of its fiscal third quarter, were affected by negative calendar effects of 3 to 4 percentage points.

May sales, up 19 percent, had been positively affected by calendar effects of the same size.

