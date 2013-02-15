STOCKHOLM Feb 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Friday its like-for-like sales fell for a fourth straight month in January, by 4 percent in local currencies from a year earlier.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 5 percent drop.

Total sales, which also includes sales in stores open less than a year, were up 5 percent, matching a preliminary figure given previously by H&M. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)