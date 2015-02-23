(Corrects Feb 17 story to say that Sampoerna has not made a
JAKARTA Feb 17 PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk
, Indonesia's largest cigarette maker by market
capitalisation, is exploring options to comply with a new rule
to boost trading liquidity by January 2016.
All listed companies must have a minimum free float of 7.5
percent, according to a regulation introduced by the Indonesian
stock exchange in January 2014. The rule will take effect in
January 2016.
When the rule was announced, there was market speculation
that Sampoerna may choose to delist instead of releasing more
shares to the public.
PT Philip Morris Indonesia, the Indonesian affiliate of U.S.
cigarette giant Philip Morris International Inc, owns
98.18 percent of Sampoerna. Only 1.82 percent of Sampoerna's
outstanding shares are in public hands.
Sampoerna has a total market value of 284.8 trillion rupiah
($22.3 billion), based on its current share price.
"As a listed company in Indonesia, PT HM Sampoerna Tbk is
committed to comply with existing rules and regulations," Elvira
Lianita, head of regulatory affairs, international trade and
communications at Sampoerna, told Reuters in an email.
"Sampoerna is currently still analysing the different
options that we can take as a corporation with regards to the
Indonesian stock market regulation," Lianita said, declining to
disclose whether the company will choose to divest its stake.
On Monday, local media quoted the head of the Indonesian
stock exchange, Ito Warsito, as saying that Sampoerna's
potential free float increase could be worth more than $1
billion.
Sampoerna competes with PT Gudang Garam Tbk and
Djarum Group.
