JAKARTA, April 7 Indonesia's largest listed
company, PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk, will split
its shares to increase its liquidity and attract more retail
investors, the company said on Thursday.
The cigarette maker, which is 92.5 percent-owned by Philip
Morris International Inc, will split each of its shares
into 25 shares, it said in a filing to the Jakarta stock
exchange.
The company will coordinate with several parties, including
the stock exchange, on the schedule of the stock split, it
added.
Sampoerna shares last traded at 99,500 rupiah ($7.56) each.
($1=13,155.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez)