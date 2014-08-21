UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Aug 21 Swedish fashion retailer H&M is launching a Spanish online store, adding to the competition faced in its home market by Spain's Zara chain, owned by Inditex.
The site will include home decor section H&M Home, just as Zara offers Zara Home.
H&M, which has been slower to launch online versus its rivals, has now invested heavily in its web business and plans sites in eight to 10 markets in 2015, after Spain, Italy and China later this year.
H&M has been gaining market share despite tough competition from discount retailers, especially in Spain where high unemployment has constrained consumer spending. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by David Holmes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources