May 28 Hospital operator Health Management
Associates Inc said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Gary
Newsome would retire effective July 31, and its board of
directors has begun a search for his replacement.
Upon retiring from HMA, Newsome will lead a mission in
Uruguay for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the
company said in a statement.
Newsome will retire from his posts as CEO, president and
board director. A group of four directors will lead the search
for a new CEO.
HMA in April cuts its 2013 earnings outlook, citing weak
patient admissions, which sent its shares tumbling.
Earlier on Tuesday, Glenview Capital Management reported it
had accumulated a 14.6 percent stake in HMA.
Shares of HMA closed up 6.88 percent at $11.80 Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.