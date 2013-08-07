UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
Aug 7 Glenview Capital Partners rejected hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc's offer to add a few of the hedge fund's nominees to its board, reiterating its demand for a complete overhaul of the board.
Glenview rejected the idea of a "hybrid board" including nominees from HMA, saying a shareholder vote was already underway to decide the outcome.
HMA, which is being bought by larger peer Community Health Systems Inc for $3.9 billion, has been under pressure from Glenview, which has said it wants to replace HMA's directors and set the company on a different course.
Glenview, which owns a 14.6 percent stake in HMA, has opposed the Community Health offer, saying it "establishes an important floor value" that should serve as a basis for seeking greater value to HMA shareholders.
HMA said that after discussions with shareholders it would approach Glenview with a proposal to add its nominees to the board.
"HMA is prepared for one of the Glenview nominees to be Chairman of the Board," it said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The hospital group last month urged shareholders to reject Glenview's attempts to replace the board, calling the hedge fund's actions a distraction.
Spokespersons for Glenview and Community Health could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
* Cit reaches agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures