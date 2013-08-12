BRIEF-Active Day acquires three centers in Illinois from Addus Homecare
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
Aug 12 Investment firm Glenview Capital Management, which owns 14.6 percent of Health Management Associates Inc, on Monday said a majority of the hospital operator's shareholders have voted to oust HMA's board and replace it with Glenview's slate of directors.
Glenview said it expects the transition to occur this week, after HMA's current board reviews the voting results with their own advisers.
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
* Industrial water sector bigger than municipal market (Adds detail on other bidder, finance)
* Will acquire along with CDPQ, in a 70/30 joint venture, 100% of GE Water