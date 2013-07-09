NEW YORK, July 9 Health Management Associates Inc has attracted takeover interest from Community Health Systems Inc and other rivals about buying the $4 billion hospital operator, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Other possible buyers include HCA Holdings Inc and LifePoint Hospitals Inc, some of the people said. They asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

Representatives for Health Management, HCA and LifePoint declined to comment. Community Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of the takeover interest comes as Health Management, a Naples, Florida-based hospital chain with a $4 billion market value, seeks to fend off a campaign from hedge fund Glenview Capital Management, which has threatened to launch a proxy battle against the company. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim, Jessica Toonkel and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)