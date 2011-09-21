TORONTO, Sept 21 Toronto's main stock market index was little changed shortly after the open on Wednesday , as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting amid expectations that the Fed could opt for new measures to boost the economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 1.03 points, or 0.01 percent to 12,208.85 at the open, and then seesawed around the unchanged level. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)