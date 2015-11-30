(Corrects paragraph 5 to say "the combined company would have
had pro forma sales of over $3.6 billon over last twelve months"
from "the company expects to have pro-forma sales of about $3.6
billion")
Nov 30 Mattress Firm Holding Corp said
it agreed to buy HMK Mattress Holdings LLC, the owner of
mattress retailer Sleepy's, for about $780 million.
The deal will give Mattress Firm more than 1,050 stores in
17 states in the U.S Northeast, New England, mid-Atlantic and
Illinois.
Mattress Firm's shares were up 7.3 percent at $53.00 in
light trading after the bell on Monday.
Mattress Firm said the combined company will operate about
3,500 stores in 48 states and expects annual cost savings of
about $40 million by the third year after the deal closes.
The combined company would have had annual pro-forma sales
of over $3.6 billion over the last 12 months, Mattress Firm
said.
It expects profit per share to rise at a low single-digit
percentage rate in the first year after the deal closes.
Barclays was the financial adviser to Mattress Firm and
Morgan Stanley advised Sleepy's. Norton Rose Fulbright was
Mattress Firm's legal adviser and Sleepy's was advised by
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)