MOSCOW, Oct 4 Russian pumps manufacturer HMS Hydraulic (HMSGq.L) said on Tuesday its first half net profit came in more than five times the same period in 2010 while two small acquisitions had helped fuel expansion over the summer.

The company, which raised around $360 million in a London IPO in February, said profit for the six months to end June was 2.08 billion roubles ($63.8 million), compared to 388 million roubles in first half of 2010.

"The profit growth is attributable to the margin increase, strict control over expenses and a reduction in finance costs," the group said in a statement.

HMS shares, which have nearly halved since the London listing, were trading nearly 4 percent higher at $4.65 at 0830 GMT, shrugging off a falling market.

"I hope that the good results that we achieved will help to bolster investor confidence in the company notwithstanding volatility in the global economy," Managing Director Artem Molchanov said in the statement.

HMS, which primarily serves the oil and gas sector, said it had made two purchases during the summer -- oilfield equipment maker Sibneftemash and 57 percent of Belarus pumps group Bobruisk -- for a combined 1.56 billion roubles.

The company launched its IPO -- which had to be slashed in value to get over the line -- partly to fund acquisitions.

First half revenue was up 51 percent year-on-year at 13.9 billion roubles.

($1 = 32.604 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing Maria Kiselyova)