* Sees FY rev of $363 mln vs prior $374.2
* Q3 adj EPS $0.17 vs est $0.16
* Rev up 15 pct to $92.4 mln
* Shares fall 14 pct
Oct 28 HMS Holdings Corp posted
quarterly profit that scraped past analysts' estimates and cut
its 2011 revenue outlook, citing delay in Medicaid-related
contracts.
For 2011, the provider of cost-cutting services to
government and private healthcare payers now sees revenue of
$363 million, down from its prior view of $372 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $374.2 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income was $14.4 million, or 17 cents a
share, compared with $11.05 million, or 13 cents a share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $92.4 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 16 cents a
share, on revenue of $96.76 million.
Shares of the New York-based company were down 14 percent at
$23.30, making them one of the top losers on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)