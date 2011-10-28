* Sees FY rev of $363 mln vs prior $374.2

* Q3 adj EPS $0.17 vs est $0.16

* Rev up 15 pct to $92.4 mln

* Shares fall 14 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 28 HMS Holdings Corp posted quarterly profit that scraped past analysts' estimates and cut its 2011 revenue outlook, citing delay in Medicaid-related contracts.

For 2011, the provider of cost-cutting services to government and private healthcare payers now sees revenue of $363 million, down from its prior view of $372 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $374.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net income was $14.4 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with $11.05 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $92.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 16 cents a share, on revenue of $96.76 million.

Shares of the New York-based company were down 14 percent at $23.30, making them one of the top losers on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)