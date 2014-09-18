Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 18 HMS Networks AB : * Says during an internal review the order intake reported during the first
half year of has been found incorrectly reported with 11 % * Says adjusted order intake Q1 147.7 msek, Q2 152.9 msek * Says the reason behind the incorrectly reported information is that changes in internal processes in the beginning of 2014 were, on group level, not correctly collected and consolidated when summarizing information from the subsidiaries. Link to press release:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)