Sept 18 HMS Networks AB : * Says during an internal review the order intake reported during the first

half year of has been found incorrectly reported with 11 % * Says adjusted order intake Q1 147.7 msek, Q2 152.9 msek * Says the reason behind the incorrectly reported information is that changes in internal processes in the beginning of 2014 were, on group level, not correctly collected and consolidated when summarizing information from the subsidiaries. Link to press release: