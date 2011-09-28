* Duncan Beardsley to leave with a handful of other staff
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Sept 28 The group treasurer of retail
developer Hammerson will leave the company as part of a
cost-cutting drive at its finance division, a source close to
the process told Reuters.
Duncan Beardsley is one of several employees who will leave
the company, which owns the Bullring shopping centre in
Birmingham and the Brent Cross mall in London.
Hammerson, which had a 6 billion pound ($9.4
billion)property portfolio at the end of June, has reduced debt,
trimmed costs and done less speculative development than its
rivals since the financial crisis.
The company appointed Timon Drakesmith as finance director
from rival Great Portland Estates in May. The review,
which began a number of weeks ago, is not linked to his arrival
but part of an ongoing assessment of costs and efficiencies, the
source said.
($1 = 0.637 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)