* Duncan Beardsley to leave with a handful of other staff

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Sept 28 The group treasurer of retail developer Hammerson will leave the company as part of a cost-cutting drive at its finance division, a source close to the process told Reuters.

Duncan Beardsley is one of several employees who will leave the company, which owns the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham and the Brent Cross mall in London.

Hammerson, which had a 6 billion pound ($9.4 billion)property portfolio at the end of June, has reduced debt, trimmed costs and done less speculative development than its rivals since the financial crisis.

The company appointed Timon Drakesmith as finance director from rival Great Portland Estates in May. The review, which began a number of weeks ago, is not linked to his arrival but part of an ongoing assessment of costs and efficiencies, the source said. ($1 = 0.637 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)