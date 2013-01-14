UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 14 British music and DVDs retailer HMV confirmed on Monday that it was calling in the administrators as talks over a deal to prevent an imminent covenant breach failed.
"The board regrets to announce that it has been unable to reach a position where it feels able to continue to trade outside of insolvency protection," the company said in a statement on Monday evening.
Deloitte would be appointed as administrators and the business would continue to trade while a purchaser was sought, it said.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources