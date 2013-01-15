LONDON Jan 15 The boss of British music retailer HMV, which is seeking protection from its creditors, said he was sure an administration process would result in the survival of the 92-year old firm in some form.

"I'm confident that we will find a solution," Chief Executive Trevor Moore told reporters on Tuesday.

"We remain convinced that we can find a successful business outcome. We know that HMV is a well loved brand, which has a high level of support amongst the public and we want to ensure that it remains on the high street," he said.

Moore said he and Finance Director Ian Kenyon had begun working with the administrators Deloitte to evaluate options for HMV, with a focus on safeguarding jobs. He said the intention was to continue to trade HMV's 239 stores. The firm employs 4,500.