LONDON, Sept 9 Struggling British entertainment retailer HMV posted a further slump in sales in its first-quarter as it grapples with fast-declining CD and DVD markets.

The 90-year-old group, famous for its Nipper the dog trademark, said on Friday sales at stores open over a year plunged 15.1 percent in the 18 weeks to Sept. 3.

That compares with a like-for-like sales fall of 14.5 percent in the year to April 30.

Total retail sales, including the impact of 29 store closures, fell 21.8 percent. Including the firm's HMV Live business, the group's total sales declined 19.4 percent.

"Overall, our plans for the Christmas trading period are on track," said Chief Executive Simon Fox.

HMV has issued four profit warnings this year as a downturn in consumer spending exacerbated the long-term challenges of intense competition from supermarkets and internet retailers as well as the increasing popularity of digital downloading of music and books.

In June the firm secured its immediate future with a 220 million pounds ($354 million) refinancing deal with banks. It has also sold the Waterstone's book chain and its Canadian arm to cut debt.

HMV has been shifting its emphasis from CDs and DVDs into the growth markets of new technology products, such as MP3 players, headphones and tablet computers, as well as live music and event ticketing.

The firm is spending 6 million pounds refitting 150 stores to focus 25 percent of selling space on fast-growing portable digital products and accessories.

Shares in HMV, which have lost 90 percent of their value over the last year, closed at 6.1 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at just 26 million pounds. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Rhys Jones)