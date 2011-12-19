* Says doubt on company's ability to trade in future

* H1 underlying pretax loss 36.4 mln stg vs loss 27.4 mln stg

* H1 sales 364.9 mln stg, down 17.6 pct

* 7 weeks to Dec. 17 like-for-like sales down 13.2 pct

* Net debt 163.7 mln stg

LONDON, Dec 19 British entertainment retailer HMV, grappling with waning demand in its core CD and DVD markets, posted wider first-half losses and warned it faces a battle to stay in business.

The 90-year-old group, famous for its Nipper the dog trademark, said on Monday it had adequate resources to continue trading for the foreseeable future.

"However, the economic environment and trading circumstances create material uncertainties which may cast significant doubt on the group's ability to continue as a going concern in the future," it said.

HMV, which employs 4,500, said it was maintaining "regular and constructive discussions" with its banks and has started a strategic review of its HMV Live division which may lead to its sale.

The group, which has issued four profit warnings this year, made an underlying pretax loss of 36.4 million pounds in the 26 weeks to Oct. 29, versus a loss of 27.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

The firm has suffered as the downturn in consumer spending exacerbated the long-term challenges of intense competition from supermarkets and internet retailers, as well as the increasing popularity of digital downloading.

Total sales slumped 17.6 percent to 364.9 million pounds, with sales at stores open over a year down 11.6 percent.

HMV said like-for-like sales were down 13.2 percent in the seven weeks to Dec. 17.

The firm has been shifting its emphasis from CDs and DVDs to the growth markets of entertainment-related technology products such as MP3 players, headphones, speaker docks and tablet computers, as well as live music and event ticketing.

HMV ended the first-half with net debt of 163.7 million pounds.

In June, the group secured its future, at least in the short term, with a 220 million pounds refinancing deal with banks. It has also sold the Waterstone's book chain and a Canadian arm to cut debt.

Shares in HMV, which have lost 88 percent of their value over the last year, closed Friday at 3.87 pence, valuing the business at 16.4 million pounds. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Lorraine Turner.)