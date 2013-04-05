BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
LONDON, April 5 Restructuring specialist Hilco said on Friday it had bought British entertainment retailer HMV, securing the future of the 92-year-old high street firm and 2,500 jobs.
Hilco, which already owns HMV Canada, said it had acquired the business and certain assets of HMV, including 141 stores, 25 of which had been marked for closure by administrators Deloitte.
Hilco did not say how much the deal had cost. Media reports had widely valued it at around 50 million pounds.
Hilco emerged as the frontrunner to buy HMV after it acquired the group's debt in January, weeks after it went into administration following years of declining sales lost to online firms and supermarkets.
Prior to administration HMV had around 230 stores and employed over 4,000 staff.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA acquired a 15 percent stake in a subway line in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, from construction and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.