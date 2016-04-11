ZURICH, April 11 Chinese aviation and shipping
conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd has made a 53 Swiss
franc per share offer for Gategroup which is
unanimously supported by the Swiss airline caterer's board, the
two companies said on Monday.
The offer price values Gategroup at an equity value of
around 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.47 billion) on a fully
diluted basis, the companies said in a joint statement.
Gategroup had closed at 44.10 on Friday.
HNA plans to delist Gategroup from the Swiss stock exchange
upon completion of the public tender offer, with Gategroup
operating as an independent portfolio company of HNA. Gategroup
would remain headquartered in Switzerland under the leadership
of the current management team.
($1 = 0.9526 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)