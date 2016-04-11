European shares drop as banks and tech stocks weigh
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
ZURICH, April 11 Hedge fund RBR Capital Advisors called HNA Group Co Ltd's agreed 53 Swiss franc per share cash offer for Swiss airline caterer Gategroup Holding significantly underpriced.
"HNA's offer is far too low. We said a year ago that the fair value for Gategroup shares is 100 francs," RBR head Rudolf Bohli said in a statement on Monday.
RBR and partner activist investor Cologny Advisors have 11.3 percent of Gategroup, whose shares rose more than 17 percent in early trade to 51.70 francs after HNA unveiled the $1.5 billion offer that requires 67 percent acceptance. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)
ZURICH, April 11 Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika expects sales to exceed 6 billion Swiss francs this year after it generated 10.7 percent local currency growth in the first quarter, it said ahead of its annual general meeting on Tuesday.