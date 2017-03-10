HONG KONG, March 10 Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group, plans a Hong Kong share sale worth about $800 million as soon as this year, IFR reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

Shanghai-listed Tianhai Investment, a logistics unit of HNA that last year bought U.S. electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc, has invited banks to pitch for a role in the share sale, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said on Friday.

The company hasn't set a target for the fundraising, but it could raise about $800 million, two of the people said, according to IFR.

Tianhai Investment declined to comment, while HNA Group and HNA Logistics did not respond to requests for comment, IFR added.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)