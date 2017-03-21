STOCKHOLM, March 20 Rezidor:

* HNA <HNAIRC.UL > says shares tendered in the offer for Rezidor during initial acceptance period, together with the shares already held by HNA Tourism Group, amounts to approximately 56.8 pct of the outstanding shares and votes in Rezidor

* The extended acceptance period ends on 24 March 2017 at 17:00 (CET), and the outcome of the extended acceptance period is expected to be announced on or about 29 March 2017. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)