UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Nov 11 The HNA Group, parent company of China's airline Hainan Airlines, has bought 8.33 percent of Spain's NH Hoteles from Intesa San Paolo , the Italian bank said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator on Tuesday.
HNA now has 29.5 percent of NH Hoteles. The shareholder agreement between Intesa and HNA has now ended, the Chinese group said in a separate statement. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Sarah White)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources