MADRID Nov 11 The HNA Group, parent company of China's airline Hainan Airlines, has bought 8.33 percent of Spain's NH Hoteles from Intesa San Paolo , the Italian bank said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator on Tuesday.

HNA now has 29.5 percent of NH Hoteles. The shareholder agreement between Intesa and HNA has now ended, the Chinese group said in a separate statement. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Sarah White)