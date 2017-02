HONG KONG, July 10 Hunan Nonferous Metals Corp Lts, China's top zinc producer, said on Tuesday that it expected to record a loss in net profit for the first half of 2012 as the selling price of its major products fell.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the company said high production costs and a decrease in gross profit also hit the bottom line.

For a statement, please click here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Ron Popeski)