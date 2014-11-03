Nov 3 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Says existing shareholders of Hochdorf Ltd. subscribed to 50,651 (38.51 pct) of offered 131,529 new registered shares in rights offering

* Says remaining new registered shares will be offered to investors in share placements on Monday, Nov. 3

* Says subscription/placement price will at least amount to lower end of price range of firm commitments of 130 Swiss francs and will not exceed 143 Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: