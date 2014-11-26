UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 26 Hochdorf Holding AG :
* Says takes over German wheat germ processor
* Says has signed an agreement to acquire Marbacher Oelmuehle GmbH in Marbach, Germany
* Says purchase price will remain undisclosed
* Says acquisition is expected to be completed on Dec. 1, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources