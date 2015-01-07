Jan 7 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Says Michiel de Ruiter to leave Hochdorf Group

* Says Michiel de Ruiter, managing director of baby care division of Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition Ltd and a member of senior management team is to make a career change

* Says Michiel de Ruiter will be leaving Hochdorf Group at end of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)