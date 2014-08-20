Aug 20 Hochdorf Holding AG : * Says H1 gross sales revenue at CHF 220.7 million * Says H1 EBIT rose as much as +129.6% to CHF 10.2 million * Says H1 EBITDA was increased by +64.3% to CHF 13.8 million (previous year CHF

8.4 million) * Says H1 operating net profit rose by +246.3% to CHF 6.3 million (previous

year CHF 1.8 million) * Says H1 net profits were affected by unusually high expenditure (CHF 1.82

million) resulting from damages in baby care area in 2011 * Says in H2 expect to achieve the predicted growth of 10% across the entire

group * Assuming that neither turnover nor profit will be as strong in the second

half of the year as in the first