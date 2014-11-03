Nov 3 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Successfully places 131,529 new shares in capital increase

* Subscription/placement price was fixed at 135 Swiss francs per share

* Expects net proceeds of about 17.4 million Swiss francs from capital increase

* Due to capital increase to share capital will be increased to 10,315,290 Swiss francs, divided into 1,031,529 registered shares with nominal value of 10.00 Swiss francs each