HANOI Oct 21 Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp , second biggest brokerage by market share on Vietnam's main stock exchange, 30.87 percent owned by Dragon Capital (Private Equity).

* Reports Q3 results

* Sees Q3 net profit jump 86 pct y/y to 105 billion dong ($4.95 million), it said in a statement

* Revenue from brokerage almost doubled while consulting services dropped by seven times in the third quarter

* Jan-Sept net profit seen surging 78 pct from the same period in 2013 to 320 billion dong Further company coverage: ($1=21,220 dong)