HANOI Oct 21 Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp
, second biggest brokerage by market share on Vietnam's
main stock exchange, 30.87 percent owned by Dragon
Capital (Private Equity).
* Reports Q3 results
* Sees Q3 net profit jump 86 pct y/y to 105 billion dong
($4.95 million), it said in a statement
* Revenue from brokerage almost doubled while consulting
services dropped by seven times in the third quarter
* Jan-Sept net profit seen surging 78 pct from the same
period in 2013 to 320 billion dong
($1=21,220 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)